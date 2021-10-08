Watch
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Billings man

Posted at 9:47 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 23:48:13-04

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for David Lee Dauenhauer of Billings.

David was reported missing from a care facility at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

He is a non-verbal person, and is using a blue walker and has a catheter. He may be disoriented and needs medication.

He is 63-years old, 5 foot 9 inches, 184 pounds, with brown eyes, and long gray hair, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, navy blue pants, yellow socks and brown shoes.

The Billings Police Department says that he may attempt to get a ride.

If you have any information on David, please call 406-657-8200 or 911.

