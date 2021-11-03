Watch
Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Browning teen

Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for 16-year old Wind Augare of Browning
Posted at 7:51 AM, Nov 03, 2021
GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for 16-year old Wind Augare of Browning, at the request of Blackfeet Tribal Law Enforcement.

Wind has been missing since 1 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

According to the advisory, Wind walked away from a vehicle near the Pow Wow area outside of Browning, and is believed to be intoxicated.

He is headed in an unknown direction of travel and is not dressed for the weather.

He is 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a "Las Vegas" jacket.

If you have any information on Wind, you're asked to call Blackfeet Tribal Law Enforcement at 406-338-4000 or call 911.

