Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Butte children

A Missing-Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement.

According to the advisory, Nation and Aryan Holmes were taken by their non-custodial mother Sunny White from Butte at around 1:30 a.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023.

White was recently charged with vehicular homicide for an incident earlier this month and the children were removed from her care.

White broke into a residence in Butte and took both children. She may be heading toward Kalispell. White may be driving a black 2015 Ford pickup truck (unknown license plates).

The advisory says that White is known to abuse drugs and there is concern for the well-being of the children.

Nation is a 2-year-old boy and Aryan is a 4-year-old girl. Both children have blue eyes and red hair.

White is 5 feet 10 inches tall and 141 pounds.

If you have any information on either of the children or Sunny White, you're asked to call Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement at 406-497-1120, or call 911.



Montana Department of justice