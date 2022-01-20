Watch
Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for disabled Missoula teen

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Cheyenne Cooper.
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jan 19, 2022
GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a statewide Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Cheyenne Cooper.

Cheyenne is a disabled 18-year old female; she is 5 foot 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie and gray sweatpants. She wears glasses, has pierced ears, and a heart tattoo on her forearm.

The Missoula Police Department says that Cheyenne has the mentality of a 14-year old child and requires medication.

The advisory was issued just after 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. No other details have been released.

If you have any information on Cheyenne's whereabouts, you're asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300.

