Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Fergus County man

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for John Lachlen Murphy of Winifred.
The advisory says that Murphy was last seen at about 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
He left his residence in his Town & Country van in an unknown direction of travel.
The vehicle is a 2006 gold Chrysler Town and County van, with Montana license plate G3925.
Murphy has a heart condition, and also suffers from dementia and Alzheimer’s. There is concern for his well-being and safety.
Murphy is 89 years old; 5'6" tall; and about 158 pounds.
Anyone who sees Murphy or has information that may help is asked to call the Lewistown Police Department at 406-535-1800, or call 911.
