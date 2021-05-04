Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Glacier County man

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Leo Wagner, a 26-year old man who was last seen on Tuesday, April 27. The advisory was issued on behalf of Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

Wagner is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen on April 27th at around 6:35 p.m. near West Shore Road outside of St. Mary, and was wearing blue jeans, a white undershirt, and a blue plaid short sleeved button-up shirt.

New information has led Blackfeet law enforcement to believe that Wagner is injured and on foot in the area.

James McNeely, spokesman for the Blackfeet Tribe, said in a news release on Monday that an incident command center has been created at the St. Mary KOA location. Search crews include tribal and county members, as well as volunteers. Donations to help with search efforts can be brought to the Starr School gym.

If you have any information, you are asked to call Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services at 406-338-4000 or dial 911.