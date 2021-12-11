Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Helena child

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for two-year old Leona Mathis.

Leona is 2'11", 25 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes.

According to the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office, Leona was taken by her non-custodial mother Misti Harris to an unknown location when DFS tried to remove her from custody.

MT DOJ Misti Harris

Misti reportedly made suicidal statements and there is concern for Leona’s safety.

No other details have been released.

If you have any information on the location of Leona or Misti, call the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 406-442-3233 or call 911.

