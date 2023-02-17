Watch Now
Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula child

Posted at 10:10 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 12:15:51-05

The Montana Department of Justice, at the request of the University of Montana Police Department, has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for 12-year-old Cade Kruger.

Cade is 4' 10" tall and weighs 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at home in university housing in Missoula on Thursday wearing black pajamas with no coat or shoes.

He is not dressed for the weather and does not have his medication with him.

There is concern for Cade’s well-being and safety.

Anyone with information about Cade is asked to call UMPD at 406-243-6131, or call 911.

