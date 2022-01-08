Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula teen

MISSOULA — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Kaelynn Bixby.

She is 13 year old, 5 feet tall, and weighs 120 pounds; she has brown hair and brown eyes.

Bixby was last seen at school on December 15th, just before winter break.

Missoula police say Bixby has not returned to school and her family is being "uncooperative" with law enforcement.

There is a concern for her well-being and safety.

If you have any information about Bixby’s, please call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300, or call 911.