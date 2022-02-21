Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Missoula twins

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person advisory for 14-year-old twin girls Pejuta and Tashunka Foster, at the request of the Missoula Police Department.

Both girls are 4'11" and weigh 100 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Both girls suffer from ADHD and asthma and have attempted suicide recently.

They were last believed to be at South Gate Mall in Missoula.

They do not have their medications with them, and there is concern for their safety and wellbeing.

If you have any information on either Pejuta or Tashunka please call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.



The MT DOJ can issue a MEPA for runaways and missing children, children involved in custody disputes, and missing adults. The criteria for issuing a MEPA are:



Do the circumstances fail to meet the criteria for an AMBER Alert?

Is the person missing under unexplained, involuntary or suspicious circumstances?

Is the person believed to be in danger because of age, health, mental or physical disability, or environmental or weather conditions; to be in the company of a potentially dangerous person; or is there some other factor that may put the person in peril?

Is there information that could assist the public in the safe recovery of the missing person? The initial advisory will include any available information, like name, age, physical description, date of birth and where the person was last seen. It might also include information about whether the person has a health condition or physical or mental disability.

The MT DOJ can also issue an AMBER Alert; the criteria for issuing one are:

