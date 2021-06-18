Watch
Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Ravalli County teen

MT DOJ ADVISORY
<b>Kendra Arlene Rose Roberts of Darby</b>
Posted at 6:34 PM, Jun 17, 2021
GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory 16-year-old Kendra Arlene Rose Roberts of Darby.

According to the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, Kendra ran away from her home in Darby at around noon on Monday, June 14.

She was reported to have left on foot, but may possibly be with a friend in a black, lifted GMC truck. She may also be headed to Missoula.

She is 5'7" tall and weighs around 140 pounds, with green eyes and black hair She was last seen wearing a sweatshirt with black Nike sweatpants.

The Sheriff's Office says there is concern for Kendra's safety and well-being.

If you have any information about Kendra, you're asked to call the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office at 406-363-3033 or call 911.

