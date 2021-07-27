Watch
Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for Sheridan County man

<b>Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Kevin Olson</b>
Posted at 10:31 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 00:33:10-04

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice on Monday evening issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Kevin Olson at the request of the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin left Plentywood in northwestern Montana for a motorcycle trip to the South Dakota Black Hills area on Saturday and has not been heard from since.

He is driving a blue 2008 Honda motorcycle.

Kevin takes medication for a heart condition and there is concern for his health and safety.

Kevin is 53 years old, 5 foot 9, 185 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Kevin, you're asked to call the Sheridan County Sheriff's Office at 406-765-1200, or call 911.


