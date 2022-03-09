Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for teen girl from Missoula

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 14-year old Savannah Maybelle Omeasoo-SkunkCap.

Savannah was last seen on February 16, 2022, at about 7 a.m. before school started. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater and light grey sweats with black drawstrings. She may be wearing a black bracelet and carrying a Nike backpack.

Savannah is 5 feet 5 inches tall, 110 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

The advisory, which was requested by the Missoula Police Department, says: "Unknown destination or mode of travel but she has ties to Cut Bank, Browning, Missoula, and Washington State," and there is "strong concern for her welfare."

The Missoula Police Department posted about her disappearance last week .

If you have any information, please contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.



TRENDING ARTICLES

