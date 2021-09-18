Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for woman in Missoula

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Kathy Williams, at the request of the Missoula Police Department.

Kathy was last seen on Thursdsay night (September 16) in downtown Missoula wearing a light-colored jean jacket and jean skirt, and carrying a large orange purse.

The advisory says that Kathy has mental health issues and is not taking her medications.

Kathy is 59 years old, 5 foot 6 inches, 160 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information on Kathy, please call Missoula Police at 552-6300, or call 911.