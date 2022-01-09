Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued for man in Big Horn County

The Montana Department of Justice on Sunday issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Kevin Howe of Wyola in Big Horn County.

Crow Agency Law Enforcement says that Howe had an argument with his wife and left his home in Wyola in the early morning of Saturday, January 8th. He left on foot headed north on highway 481.

Kevin was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark blue ‘Under Armour’ sweatshirt with grey and white patches on the elbow, green pants, and black K-Swiss shoes.

Howe is 47 years old, 5 foot 11, 235 pounds, black hair, brown eyes, with a scar over his left eyebrow.

Authorities believe Kevin may cause harm to himself, and there is a concern for his well-being.

If you have any information on Kevin’s location, you're asked to call Crow Agency Law Enforcement at 406-638-2631 or call 911.