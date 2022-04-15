Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for young Missoula boy

(UPDATE, 4:59 p.m.) The Missing-Endangered Person Advisory has been canceled; Orion has been located and is safe.

No other details have been released.



(1st REPORT, 4:15 p.m.) The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) three-year old Orion Bex of Missoula.

Orion is 3’10” tall and weighs 28 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Orion was last seen on Thursday in Missoula.

The advisory states his non-custodial mother, Kayla Dawn Garnett, age 33, "absconded with Orion to frustrate efforts by CPS to take custody of him.

Garnett is 5’4” tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

The MEPA states Kayla Dawn Garnett "has a history of drugs and violence so there is concern for Orion’s Safety."

Anyone with information about Garnett or Bex is asked to call the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office at 406-258-4760 or call 911.



