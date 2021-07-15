Watch
Missing/Endangered Person Advisory issued woman last seen in Billings

<b>Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Morgan Rodean Russell</b>
GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice, at the request of the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for Morgan Rodean Russell.

Morgan is 31 years old, 5’6” tall, about 130 pounds, with blue eyes and black hair.

She was last seen in Billings on July 4th wearing a white tee-shirt under a black tee-shirt with an MCM logo on it, black tights, Converse shoes, and carrying a gray and black purse.

Morgan has not kept scheduled medical appointments or contacted family, which is unusual, and there is concern for her well-being.

If you have any information about Morgan, you're asked to call the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office at 406-582-2121, or call 911.

