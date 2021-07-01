Missing/Endangered Person Alert issued for a baby in Billings

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory was issued at 9:47 p.m. by the Montana Department of Justice on behalf of the Billings Police Department for Zyaair Beston, a 3-month-old boy.

Zyaair is missing along with his mother, 19-year old Kelsey Lanae McChesney.

Zyaair has brown eyes, sandy hair, is less than 2 feet tall and weighs less than 20 pounds. Kelsey is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. Kelsey has piercings in her nose, lip, and ears. She also has tattoos on her face and neck.

Zyaair requires specialized baby formula and the last contact with both Zyaair and Kelsey was on June 26.

Law enforcement said recent information indicated strong concern for both Zyaair and Kelsey's wellbeing.

If you have any information on Zyaair or Kelsey, please contact the Billings Police Department at 406-657-8200 or dial 911.

