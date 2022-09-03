Missing/Endangered Persons Advisory for West Yellowstone boys

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice, at the request of the West Yellowstone Police Department, has issued a Missing/Endangered Persons Advisory for Eli Hendrickson and Talon Leavitt.

Eli is a 10-year-old white male, 4 foot 10, 80 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes. Talon is a 14-year-old white male, 5 foot 7, 110 pounds, brown hair, and green eyes.

Jannike Grobler Hendrickson is the non-custodial mother of Eli and Talon. She picked the boys up from their uncle’s home and left with them. They were in a white Ford pickup truck with black wheels and an expired Idaho temp tag of A4716871 in the back window.

The boys are in the custody of their grandparents.

According to the advisory, Jannike is a known drug user and there is concern for Eli’s and Talon’s safety and well-being.

If you have any information on the location of Eli or Talon, you're asked to call the West Yellowstone Police Department at 406-646-7600 or call 911.



TRENDING ARTICLES

