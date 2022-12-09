Watch Now
Missing person advisory issued for Missoula woman last seen in Butte

Montana Department of Justice
69-year-old Suzanne Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on Dec. 3, 2022.
Posted at 10:48 AM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 12:51:35-05

The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory (MEPA) for Suzanne Koehn, at the request of the Missoula Police Department.

Koehn is 69 years old, 5'3" tall, and weighs 120 pounds. She has red hair and green eyes.

Koehn was last seen at the Best Western on Harrison Avenue in Butte on the night of December 3.

She is driving a red 2016 Chevy Malibu with Montana license plate 4-55859C.

Suzanne does have mental health issues and is not on her medications, according to the alert, and there is concern for her well-being and safety.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.

