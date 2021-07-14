Watch
Missing person alert issued for elderly Sidney man

The Montana Department of Justice on Wednesday afternoon issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for 86-year old Earl Raymond Bird.

The advisory was issued on behalf of the Richland County Sheriff's Office.

Bird was last seen at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 14, just north of Sidney.

He missed an appointment on Wednesday morning which is out of character for him and he has not been seen or heard from since.

Earl requires oxygen and is believed to be running low.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 175 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be driving a 2010 silver Chevy Colorado pickup with Montana license plate BSW424.

If you have any information on Earl, please call the Richland County Sheriff's Office at 406-433-2919 or call 911.

