Missoula County officials rescind mask mandate

MISSOULA — Due to Missoula County's COVID-19 vaccination progress and case count, the county's mask mandate has been rescinded.

In a statement Monday, health officer Ellen Leahy announced Missoula County met its intermediate vaccination goal of 60% of eligible residents having received at least one dose. In April, the county health board directed Leahy to rescind the mandate and issue recommendations upon meeting that goal.

Missoula County's new case rate has also not trended above 25 new cases daily per 100,000 people on a rolling 7-day average, according to a press release.

Due to these metrics, effective immediately, the mask mandate has been rescinded.

The press release also stated that Gov. Greg Gianforte's signing of House Bill 257 occurred simultaneous to Missoula County meeting its goals and rescinding the mask rule as planned by the Health Board.

Recommendations for face coverings are still in place for the following situations:



Among children ages 2-15 when in groups or congregate settings such as day camps, daycare, classrooms and at social events Ages 2 and up at events, gatherings, and places where groups of vaccinated and non-vaccinated people may mix At indoor group events such as worship services, ceremonies, parties, receptions, business meetings and conferences At large outdoor events such as concerts, dances, markets, and festivals lnside health care facilities, businesses, agencies, classrooms, and government offices where the public is present.

In a statement, health officer Ellen Leahy writes, "Missoula County leads the state for vaccination progress. The Board and Health Officer commend its many vaccinating partners and citizens' cooperation with masks and the progress with vaccinations that have brought Missoula to this place of low COVID transmission and high vaccination rates."

Click here to read the full declaration.

