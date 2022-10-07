Police dispel rumors of a 'serial killer' in Missoula

The Missoula Police Department has responded to a viral Facebook post that claims there is a "serial killer" in the community.

The bogus post states:

Another dead body was found in a cardboard box by the California Street bridge down by the river here in Missoula Montana and this happened to be another young girl which makes five girls and two guys that have been found dead along the Clark fork River between Madison Street bridge and Russell Street bridge, now if you say we don't have a serial killer in Missoula you are completely wrong because all the bodies found have been stabbed to death in a similar fashion.

The MPD on Thursday said that the post is completely false, and is causing "unnecessary concern" in the community.

Police said, "The Facebook post circulating regarding another dead body found by the California Street footbridge and the expressed opinion of bodies have all been stabbed in similar fashion is FAKE. There is no factual information in the post and the entire post is not true."

The agency added that if there was a public safety threat, police would be getting information out to the public as soon as possible and working with media partners to keep the public informed.



