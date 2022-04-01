Missoula principal placed on leave for alleged assault

Ryan Rettig, the principal of Sentinel High School in Missoula, has been placed on leave after Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) learned of criminal charges filed against him.

MCPS spokesperson Tyler Christensen told MTN News that the nature of the charges relates to an alleged domestic disturbance, and Rettig has been placed on administrative leave.

“As with all criminal charges, MCPS takes this seriously and will be completing an investigation,” said Christensen.

Court documents obtained from Missoula Municipal Court show the alleged incident happened on January 7, 2022, just after 6 p.m. in a parking lot at Sentinel High School.

Missoula County Public Schools website Sentinel High School principal Ryan Rettig

In the affidavit of probable cause, Rettig's wife Kelly reported they were arguing in their parked car.

She told police Rettig grabbed her finger causing pain and injury, later resulting in surgery to repair the injury.

Rettig was issued a citation for partner/family member assault.

MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson said in an email on Friday that "I have made the decision to place Mr. Rettig on administrative leave, pending investigation."

April 1, 2022



Dear Sentinel Families,

I am writing to inform you of a situation that involves Principal Ryan Rettig. Today I was made aware that Mr. Rettig has been criminally charged related to an alleged domestic disturbance. The District takes issues of this nature seriously and will need to conduct an investigation. I have made the decision to place Mr. Rettig on administrative leave, pending investigation. There is no determined length of time for the leave. We will be communicating with assistant principals Mr. Fortman and Mrs. Juneau in the next few days to make sure they have the support they need to manage the administrative needs at Sentinel.



Rob Watson

Superintendent

Missoula County Public Schools





Rettig will remain on leave pending the outcome of the investigation. In the meantime, assistant principals Brian Fortmann and Billie Jo Juneau will step in to fill Rettig’s absence.

TRENDING ARTICLES

