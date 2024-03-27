61 officers graduate from Montana Law Enforcement Academy

GREAT FALLS — A new class of officers has graduated from the 12-week long Montana Law Enforcement Academy in Helena.

The new officers will now be assigned to 36 agencies across the state, including Police Departments; Sheriff's Offices; Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks; and Motor Carrier Services.

MLEA provides basic and advanced training for law enforcement officers across Montana.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was at Tuesday’s graduation in Helena and addressed the new graduates.

“I’m confident that today’s graduates are ready to face the challenges ahead of them as they begin their careers in law enforcement and I’m proud of what they have already accomplished,” Knudsen said in a news release. “They will be on the front lines protecting our communities and I am sure they will do so with integrity and courage.”

Among the graduates:



Andrew Paradise - Great Falls Police Department

Malik Ray - Great Falls Police Department

Andrew Brevik: Cascade County Sheriff's Office

Jennifer Torgerson - Chouteau County Sheriff's Office

Paul Jones - Cut Bank Police Department

Steve Henry - Rocky Boy Police Department

Brady Pleninger - Blaine County Sheriff's Office

Matthew Elander - Havre Police Department

Noah Schagunn - Havre Police Department

Nathan Rapstad - Lewistown Police Department

Click here to see the full list of graduates.



Topics covered during the training include:



Law & Criminal Procedure

US Bill of Rights US Constitutional Law Montana Constitutional Law Montana Code Annotated

Human Behavior & Social Interaction

Ethics, Sexual Harassment, Diversity Fair & Impartial Policing Crisis Intervention Training

Patrol Operations

Patrol Readiness Police Vehicle Operations Police Tactics Scenarios Mental Illness & Mental Health First Aid

Traffic Enforcement

DUI Enforcement Crash Investigation

Investigations

Sexual Assault Domestic Violence Dangerous Drugs & Computer Crime Human Trafficking & Child Crimes Missing Juveniles & Indigenous Persons

Survival Skills

Firearms Instruction Defensive Tactics Appropriate Use of Force Continuum

Health & Wellness

Physical Fitness & Nutrition Critical Incident Stress Management Tactical Medical Response



Individuals must be hired by a Montana law enforcement agency before they can attend the Law Enforcement Officer Basic Course.