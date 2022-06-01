Montana-based Indigenous Vote solicits board member nominations

MISSOULA - A Native American non-profit is currently accepting nominations for board members.

“For us to be as effective as possible, it’s vital that our Board of Directors reflects Montana’s Native populations,” said Linda Howard, Treasurer for Indigenous Vote. “We encourage interested parties to reach out and submit an application so we can continue to develop and advocate for various issues, policies, and programs that support our Native Peoples.”

The Board of Directors for Indigenous Vote — formerly known as formerly Montana Native Vote — meets monthly. Organizers note the group helps lead and provide oversight for a variety of proactive outreach efforts, including community engagements, Get Out the Vote campaigns, and ongoing voter education.

Some of the issues Indigenous Vote focus on include democracy and voting rights, natural resources and the environment, MMIWP, public education and Indigenous languages (IEFA), transportation and infrastructure, LGBTQ rights, reproductive health, and mental health, according to a news release.

People who are interested in serving as board members can submit an application to info@indigenousvote.org . Learn more about Indigenous Vote at https://www.indigenousvote.org/ .



