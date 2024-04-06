Montana Bowhunters Association set for annual convention

GREAT FALLS — This weekend, the Heritage Inn in Great Falls is hosting the Montana Bowhunters Association’s 46th annual convention and banquet.

Every year, the Montana Bowhunters Association (MBA) gets together to celebrate the art of bowhunting. The MBA represents the estimated 65,000 Montanans who register as bowhunters every year on a political level, helping protect bowhunting season.

“There’s nothing like a bull elk standing 15 yards from you bugling, and the hair on the back of your neck stands up like you wouldn’t believe,” said Ken Schultz, president of the MBA. “It’s just an incredible feeling, to be that close to God’s nature.”



Bowhunting season takes place from mid-august through October. After that, rifle hunting season begins. The MBA works to keep the two separated.

“It’s important to preserve that season to preserve fair chase,” said Stephanie Prater, vice president of the MBA. “Because you are getting close to the animal, you’re having that intimate kind of mouse cat and mouse game with that animal versus shooting them with a rifle.”

Along with the banquet dinner, the weekend-long convention includes seminars, hunting displays, live and silent auctions, and “Manufacturers Row”, where anything and everything related to bow hunting is on sale.

The banquet itself has sold out, and the MBA is expecting up to 350 attendees. However, the seminars are free to the public, and the MBA urges anyone interested to attend and consider becoming a member.

A full schedule for the convention can be found here.