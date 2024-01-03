Montana Capitol evacuated after threat

At 10:15 a.m., Sgt. Jay Nelson said that a K-9 team has swept the building and cleared it. The Capitol is again open to the public and staff have returned.

A spokesperson for the Department of Administration said in a news release: "In response to this morning’s bomb threat at the Montana State Capitol, Department of Administration General Services has been working closely with local law enforcement officials. A sweep has been completed, and the threat was found to not be credible. The building has been reopened to the public."



(1st REPORT, 9:56 a.m.) The Montana State Capitol in Helena has been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

The threat came in around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, January 3, 2023.

Montana Highway Patrol troopers evacuated staff and visitors from the building, according to MHP Sergeant Jay Nelson.

Montana is one of several states that received threats at their capitol buildings on Wednesday morning, including Connecticut, Michigan, Kentucky, Georgia, and Mississippi.

We will update you as we get more information.

