Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Montana chefs named semifinalists for prestigious James Beard awards

james beard courtesy.png
courtesy of James Beard Foundation
james beard courtesy.png
Posted at 8:20 AM, Jan 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-25 10:33:10-05

Six Montana chefs have been named as semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard awards for Best Chef from the Mountain region.

Those six chefs are:

  • Joshua Adams, Campione, Livingston
  • Brandon Cunningham, Social Haus, Greenough
  • Charley Graham, Little Star Diner, Bozeman
  • Walker Hunter, Brasserie Porte Rouge, Missoula
  • Lee Johnson, MontAsia, Fishtail
  • Nick Steen Gullings, Walkers Grill, Billings

In addition, other chefs and eateries in Montana were named semifinalists in other categories:

  • The Horn & Cantle Saloon in Big Sky, Outstanding Bar
  • I-Ho Pomeroy, I-Ho’s Korean Grill in Bozeman, Outstanding Restaurateur
  • Shan in Bozeman, Best New Restaurant
  • Snake River Grill in Jackson, Wyo., Outstanding Hospitality

The James Beard Awards aim to honor those who are creating exceptional food, food media content, and better food systems, while demonstrating a commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.

Click here for a list of all nominees.

TRENDING:

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App