Montana chefs named semifinalists for prestigious James Beard awards

Six Montana chefs have been named as semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard awards for Best Chef from the Mountain region.
Those six chefs are:
- Joshua Adams, Campione, Livingston
- Brandon Cunningham, Social Haus, Greenough
- Charley Graham, Little Star Diner, Bozeman
- Walker Hunter, Brasserie Porte Rouge, Missoula
- Lee Johnson, MontAsia, Fishtail
- Nick Steen Gullings, Walkers Grill, Billings
In addition, other chefs and eateries in Montana were named semifinalists in other categories:
- The Horn & Cantle Saloon in Big Sky, Outstanding Bar
- I-Ho Pomeroy, I-Ho’s Korean Grill in Bozeman, Outstanding Restaurateur
- Shan in Bozeman, Best New Restaurant
- Snake River Grill in Jackson, Wyo., Outstanding Hospitality
The James Beard Awards aim to honor those who are creating exceptional food, food media content, and better food systems, while demonstrating a commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability, and a culture where all can thrive.
Click here for a list of all nominees.
TRENDING: