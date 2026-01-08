Montana couple celebrates years of volunteering in Uganda

Tom and Angie Osborne are members of the Helena Outdoor Club, and for the past 18 years, they’ve volunteered overseas with Montana-based nonprofit organizations in Uganda, working to improve the lives of people impacted by war and disease.

“If there was ever a way that I could somehow bring peace to the world with the skills that I had, I would really like to do that,” Tom said.

Evan Charney reports - watch the video here:

Montana couple celebrate years of volunteering in Uganda

Starting in 2008, the two went on missions to Uganda with nonprofits for weeks.

Tom, a retired hydrologist, aimed to bring clean water and advanced agricultural practices to remote villages, helping develop drip irrigation during dry seasons and building clean water wells.

Tom and Angie Osborne Tom Osborne educating Ugandans on implementing clean water filtrations

“It was immediately clear that unless we could address some of the fundamental problems of their contaminated water supplies, people were gonna be sick.”

Angie, a registered nurse, worked in the medical field, bringing over medical supplies, hygiene kits, and education.

“We don't think about how important it is for us to be able to read, to be able to wash our hands all the time,” Angie said. “I mean, it’s humbling.”

In their most recent trips, they focused on training and education, building up infrastructure, and giving them the tools they need to solve things themselves.

Tom and Angie Osborne Angie Osborne educating Ugandans on proper hand washing technique

“So it became clear to us that you had to do more than just put in infrastructure and leave. You have to become part of the community.”

While not volunteering, they spent their time following their passion for exploring the outdoors, while keeping in mind the bigger picture.

“I want to be able to give back, and that’s what it means,” Angie said. “If I can give just even a small part of who I am or what I do, that is very satisfying.”

The Osbornes will be presenting “Montana to Uganda with love” on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Montana Wild, showcasing their work, hoping to inspire others to follow their example.

“As long as you've got kindness and love in your heart, you will find a way to do something for other people,” Angie said.

The event is open to the public and offers a chance to learn more about their work and Ugandan culture. More information about Tom's nonprofit can be found here. More information about Angie's can be found here.