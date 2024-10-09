Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame announces 2025 inductees

The Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame & Western Heritage Center (MCHF & WHC) announces their 17th class of inductions into the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame. The inductees were chosen from a field of candidates nominated by the general public. Inductees are honored for their notable contributions to the history and culture of Montana.

“The Hall of Fame exists to honor those who have made an impact in their part of the state and represent Montana’s authentic Western heritage for future generations,” said DuWayne Wilson, MCHF & WHC president. “Our volunteer trustees across Montana vote on nominations that come from the district in which they reside. This process gives the local communities a strong voice in who will represent them in the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.”

The MCHF & WHC board of directors has designated 12 trustee districts across the state from which up to 20 trustees may be appointed.



Nomination criteria established by the board for the Class of 2025 inductions allowed for the election of one Living Inductee and one Legacy Inductee from each of the 12 districts.



District 1 District 1 (Daniels, Phillips, Roosevelt, Sheridan, & Valley Counties): Living: Rose (Anderson) “Rosie” Stoneberg of Hinsdale; Legacy: George W. “Mac” & Anna (Ator) “Annie” McCoy of Plentywood.

District 2 District 2 (Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, & Wibaux Counties): Living: Rick Potts of Sand Springs; Legacy: Hi H. Whitlock of Paris.

District 3 (Carter, Custer, Fallon, Powder River, Rosebud, & Treasure Counties): Living: Harold Arvik of Hysham; Legacy: D. J. O’Malley “The N Bar N Kid” of Miles City.

District 4 (Blaine, Chouteau, Hill, & Liberty Counties): Living: Richard Louis Stuker of Chinook; Legacy: John Stuker of Chinook.

District 5 (Cascade, Glacier, Pondera, Teton, & Toole Counties): Living: Scooter (Hayworth) Pasha of Simms; Legacy: Edward J. “Ed” Marn of Belt.

District 6 (Fergus, Golden Valley, Judith Basin, Musselshell, Petroleum, & Wheatland Counties): Living: Raymond Hugh “Rainbow” Hillman of Musselshell; Legacy: Eugene “Gene” Taber, Jr. of Shawmut.

District 7 (Big Horn, Carbon, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, & Yellowstone Counties): Living: Barbara Van Cleve of Big Timber; Legacy: Edmund Cummings “Eddy” Hulbert of Hillsboro.

District 8 (Broadwater, Jefferson, & Lewis and Clark Counties): Living: Donn W. “Buzz” Short of Helena; Legacy: Richard “Dick” & Nancy (McLean) Klick of Augusta.

District 9 (Gallatin, Meagher, & Park Counties): Living: Clarence Robert “C.R.” Morrison of Livingston; Legacy: Thomas Edward “Tom” Lane of Livingston.

District 10 (Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, & Sanders Counties): Living: Lonnie Paul Metzger of Ronan; Legacy: None Submitted.

District 11: (Mineral, Missoula, & Ravalli Counties): Living: Larry H. Pirnie of Missoula; Legacy: E Bar L Ranch of Greenough.

District 12: (Deer Lodge, Beaverhead, Silver Bow, Granite, Madison, & Powell Counties): Living: Brittany Shelby “Bucking Horse Gal” Miller of Dillon; Legacy: Ralph Edward “Rem” Mannix, Jr. of Helmville.

The MCHF & WHC plans to honor these inductees during the MCHF Annual Induction Ceremony & Western Heritage Gathering February 8, 2025, in Great Falls at the Heritage Inn.

Full biographies for past inductees are available on the MCHF & WHC’swebsite. 2025 inductees will be added to the website in the near future.

