Montana DPHHS plans to contract with new provider for childcare services

BOZEMAN — Childcare Connections in Bozeman has been helping families in the community for more than 40 years. Now, they are being forced to close their doors.

Melissa Whithorn took over Little Einstein's childcare and early learning center in Livingston in April of this year. She says she wouldn't be where she is without Childcare Connections.

"She's come down here and spent time in this building with these kids to help me figure it out, let's try this, let's try that—to help me troubleshoot and develop different solutions," Whithorn says.

The Bozeman-based nonprofit serves six counties around the state.

A few weeks ago, the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services informed Childcare Connections - and several other agencies across the state, including Family Connections in Great Falls - that it was awarding the provider services contract to New York-based Shine Early Learning.



Here is a screenshot of the contract award document from late August:

Montana Department of Administration

Click here to read the complete document, including contract criteria and a scoring matrix (PDF).



Whithorn says she is frustrated.

"How can you make a decision that will take our tax dollars out of local nonprofits and send it to another state that is a for-profit?" Whithorn asks.

Whithorn says, most importantly, Childcare Connections helps families.

"I know that they are going to love on those families, and they are going to bend over backward to help them," Whithorn says.

Tori Sproles, the executive director of Childcare Connections, attests to this.

Childcare Connections: A look at the impact of non-profit's closure on families

"I am concerned about our Spanish-speaking population. What we see the most lately is our Spanish-speaking population needing help with applications and someone to sit down with them and go through that," Sproles says.

Sproles and her 16 employees across the state are looking for new jobs; she is still concerned for her clients.

"We will be helping with a transition for up to 90 days to help, kind of, our clients get used to the new normal," Sproles says.

Sproles says she has grown a connection with families and care providers for more than 13 years.

"We are an organization that fully supports children and families. At the heart of what we do is ensuring children are successful, and I hope that continues," Sproles says.