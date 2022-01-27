Montana Food Bank Network cancels annual fundraising event

MISSOULA — The Montana Food Bank Network (MFBN) is shelving plans for its popular fundraiser known as "The Taste" after the event was held virtually last year.

But organizers are asking for continued support in 2022.

The Taste has become a popular way to have an evening out and also provide critical financial support for MFBN and their partners.

However, last year, the COVID-19 pandemic altered those plans, and the agency partnered with MTN to take The Taste online.

The innovation included food preparation segments, an auction, and "passports" to local restaurants to use later. The event raised more than $75,000.

But MFBN staff reviewed the ongoing pandemic a few weeks ago and decided against hosting the event this year.

Instead, the agency is conducting past sponsors to keep the fundraising underway.

Learn more about the Montana Food Bank Network here.

