Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Montana FWP proposes two conservation easements in Fergus County

Montana FWP proposes two conservation easements in Fergus County
FWP
Montana FWP proposes two conservation easements in Fergus County
Posted at 9:36 AM, Feb 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-16 11:57:21-05

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has opened public comment for two proposed conservation easements in Fergus County.

The Stafford Ferry easements encompasses 1,080 acres near Winifred and is open for public comment through March 15th.

The Hannah Ranch easement encompasses consists of 3,800 acres near Moore and is open for public comment through Wednesday, February 22nd.

According to Montana FWP, the proposed easements "would provide protection, enhancement, and public access to a unique and important area of wildlife habitat in central Montana."

Mail:
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
c/o Stafford Ferry Conservation Easement Proposal
PO Box 938
Lewistown, MT 59457

Email: sandersen@mt.gov, with subject line "Stafford Ferry Conservation Easement Proposal"

TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App