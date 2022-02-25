Montana FWP set to begin Aquatic Invasive Species inspections

KALISPELL — An Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) boat check station will be opening on Monday, February 28, in Kalispell.

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) will be checking all types of boats, including kayaks and stand-up paddleboards, for invasive species such as mussels and weeds.

Last year was record-breaking for inspections with close to 111,000 boats being inspected. Additionally, 2021 was a record-breaking year with 61 infected boats discovered.

“It's always important to provide opportunities for boaters to get their boats inspected. These watercraft inspection stations are the first line of defense to prevent aquatic invasive species. Which is really important to Montana and protecting our waters in Montana,” - FWP spokesman Dillon Tabish

All boats are required to stop at check stations which will begin opening across Montana as the warmer weather approaches.

Additional information about boat inspection stations and AIS in Montana can be found at https://fwp.mt.gov/conservation/aquatic-invasive-species.

