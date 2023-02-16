Montana Highway Patrol trooper run over during Lincoln County chase

MISSOULA — A Montana Highway Patrol trooper has been taken to a hospital in Kalispell after being run over by a vehicle involved in a chase with law enforcement.

MHP spokesman Sgt. Jay Nelson says the MHP was assisting the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office in a vehicle chase on Highway 37.

The incident began shortly after 2:30 p.m. about 10 miles southwest of Eureka.

Nelson says that during the chase, an MHP trooper was run over by the suspect vehicle.

The trooper has been flown by air ambulance to Logan Health in Kalispell, and is in stable condition. The nature and extent of the trooper's injuries have not been disclosed.

Nelson added that the trooper was not shot, although gunshots were fired.

All individuals in the suspect vehicle were apprehended; there is no word at this point about what triggered the chase.

The Montana Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation has been requested to lead the investigation. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office as well as MHP will be assisting.

We will update you if we get more information.



