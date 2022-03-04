Montana Highway Patrol welcomes 13 new troopers

HELENA — On Friday at the Civic Center in Helena, 13 students officially became Montana Highway Patrol troopers.

After 23 weeks of training, the 74th class of MHP officers graduated, becoming the first class to train at the new Boulder campus .

With their family members and friends in the crowd, the officers dedicated their careers to serve the communities where they will be stationed.

Graduate Lance Hansen says the weeks of training and support from his family have pushed him to do his duty to serve.

Hansen said, “It means everything today, we went through six months of training, we had our training at the new campus in Boulder which has been fantastic...it has just been an incredible experience."

NAME and HOMETOWN



Matthew Cope; Dahlonega, Georgia

Tyler Dager; Oneida, New York

Michael Gray; Mount Vernon, Illinois

Lance Hansen; Wibaux, Montana

Tyrel Hendrickson; Chester, Montana

Andy Ivanoff; Kalispell, Montana

Jacob Millington; Castle Rock, Colorado

Joseph Oliver; Damascus, Maryland

Eric Paulsen; Stevensville, Montana

Tiana Ripo; Long Island, New York

Virgil Sadewasser; Libby, Montana

Tierney Wienholz; Great Falls, Montana

Ethan Yordsilp; Shreveport, Louisiana

This first class at the new location highlights one of the main advantages MHP leaders identified when they moved their headquarters from Helena to Boulder last summer.

The campus – the former site of the Montana Developmental Center – includes more than 30 acres and a variety of buildings ready for use. Cadets have “combatives” self-defense training in the gymnasium, get their meals in the cafeteria, and stay in the former residential cottages.

“It’s helpful to get to live by the other cadets, so that after hours, if there’s studying that we need to do or physically training together to prepare, we have each other to help each other out,” said Tierney Wienholz, a cadet from Great Falls, about the months-long experience.



TRENDING ARTICLES

