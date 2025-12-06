Montana Historical Society raising money for students to visit Heritage Center

HELENA — After nearly two decades of planning and five years of construction, the Montana Heritage Center officially opened earlier this week, connecting thousands of people each year to Montana's rich history through unique and immersive exhibits.

State leaders, donors, the Montana Historical Society, and hundreds from the community gathered Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the milestone.

Montana Heritage Center is open

Now that it is open, the Montana Historical Society is ready to share stories with students across the Treasure State.

They are raising $10 million in private funding for the Montana History and Civics Education Endowment.

This will be used to bring school children from across Montana to explore the State Capitol and Heritage Center.

The program launched this fall and has already raised $3.5 million. Field trips will begin next spring.

