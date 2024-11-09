Montana History Teacher of the Year honored at Capitol

HELENA — Jenifer Powell, a Corvallis middle school teacher known for bringing history to life and helping students connect with the past was honored at Montana's History Teacher of the Year and Centennial Bell ceremony.

Montana History Teacher of the Year celebrated at Capitol

Powell shared her feelings about the award.

"It is overwhelming. I have taught for 31 years and to end by receiving this award means the absolute world to me," she says.

Powell retired in June 2024. On Friday she was joined by former students who experienced her passion for storytelling and Montana history.

The History Teacher of the Year award is celebrated on Statehood Day at the capitol.

In celebration, students recited the Montana Constitution preamble, performed a song, and talked about how much Powell deserved the award. Each student also got Sacagawea dollar coins.

Powell says, "My greatest memories from teaching are when I am out doing things with the kids."

Which is exactly what will happen with the money Powell was awarded by Montana Television Network, the Virginia City Preservation Alliance, and the Sons and Daughters of Montana Pioneers.

Prize money will be used to help fund field trips, supplies, speakers, and anything else that will enhance learning in Corvallis schools.

Friday was the 35th annual Montana Statehood Centennial Bell award ceremony and the state's 135th birthday.

As with years past, the celebration ended with Powell and her former students ringing the bell at the exact minute Montana became a state.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

"Our state has so many wonderful historical places, so many significant events, just go out and travel and take the time to read when you are there and learn about our state, so that our kids and their families can pass it on to their families and be proud of who we are as Montanans," Powell says. "That is what I want my students to leave with. I want them to be proud of their start, and who they are in their heritage.

The program was established in 1990 to perpetuate the awareness of Montana’s birthday. On even-numbered years a Montana history teacher at the 7th-12th grade level is chosen like Mrs. Powell and on uneven years a Montana History teacher at the 4th-6th grade level is chosen.