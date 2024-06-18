Montana History Teacher of the Year: Jenifer Powell

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Historical Society announced this week that Jenifer Powell has been the 2024 Centennial Bell Montana History Teacher of the Year.

The organization said in a news release that Powell is the seventh-grade social studies teacher at Corvallis Middle School, where she has demonstrated an exceptional dedication to teaching and a profound passion for imparting knowledge of the history of Montana to her students.

Powell, who has taught history in Corvallis for five years, loves sharing the formation of Montana with her students, then “digging” into the past while studying Montana dinosaurs and prehistoric ancestors.

Powell will receive $3,250 from event sponsors Montana Television Network and the Sons & Daughters of Montana Pioneers. The money can be used for classroom materials, guest speakers, field trips, and anything else that enhances student learning. Other project supporters are the Montana Historical Society and the 1889 Coffeehouse in Helena.

Powell and her students will ring the Centennial Bell at 10:29 a.m. November 8, 2024 - the exact minute Montana became the 41st state in 1889.

Montana Historical Society trustee Norma Ashby-Smith established the award in 1989 to honor the centennial of Montana statehood.

