Montana is celebrated on '406 Day'

GREAT FALLS — Montana has its riches, whether that be a richness of culture, history, or beauty. Some would argue Montana has it all, and on 406 Day, Montana is celebrated for holding the title and remaining the Last Best Place.

406 is a reference to Montana's single area code and is celebrated on April 6th - the fourth month and sixth day each year.

“Montana just has these stories because it was and still continues to be a place where it feels like the American dream,” explained Cortney Reedy, an education coordinator for the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center.

When asked what her favorite part about living in Montana was, it was difficult for Reedy to decide. Her answer ranged from the vast landscapes that she enjoys hiking and the people that she meets while working at the Interpretive Center. “All the stuff that people spend thousands or more to come out to see, you know, it's basically our backyard.”

Montana was first known as the Territory of Montana, and it was a territory for 25 years before a constitution was ratified and Montana was admitted into the union, becoming a state on November 8, 1889.

“I feel like Montana is so cool because it still feels like it was back then. Like historically, I mean, sometimes you'll see, you know, modern day houses and a tractor going down the road but, I think in general, people still get a feeling for that, a taste of what it felt like in the 1800s or 1900s before things started to change,” Reedy said.

Few people better understand the rich history Montana so-proudly boasts than the executive director of the Great Falls History Museum, Kristy Scott.

Scott said, “Montana is just rich in history. On days like today, I think it’s important to take a look at what made up that history, like the Native Americans who were the first inhabitants in what would become the State of Montana, the trappers and traders that were right on the heels of the Lewis and Clark expedition, gold seekers, the military, the railroad builders, the agriculture, there’s so much that could be said about history.”

It's days like 406 Day that reminds residents of Montana to stop and remember why the state is so loved and all the positives of living here.

Scott added, “Fundamentally, I think 406 really celebrates the sense of place that most Montanans have that make the 406 such a great place to work, live and play.”



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter