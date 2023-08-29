Montana Jewish Project gives an update one year after buying historic temple

HELENA — It’s been almost exactly one year since the Montana Jewish Project bought back Temple Emanu-El.

“We're just so grateful for the community and all the people that support us. Whether it's showing up at events, whether it's just being, you know, quiet partners and allies, we're incredibly grateful for that,” says MJP Co-Founder and President of the Board of the MJP, Rebecca Stanfel.

Montana’s oldest synagogue, Temple Emanu-El, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1891 and sold to the city of Helena in 1935 for $1, the building eventually landed in the hands of the diocese to be used as administrative offices until it was sold on August 25th, 2022, to the Montana Jewish Project.

Since moving into the building in October of 2022, MJP has hosted 14 events in the space, including welcoming the Consul General of Israel, Marco Sermoneta; a get-together for legislators; and important Jewish events such as Passover Seder and Hannukah.

Jonathon Ambarian The offices of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Helena are housed in the former Temple Emanu-El, Montana's first synagogue.

Stanfel says that this space is unique because it creates a physical link between the past and present in a way that not just any building could.

“It feels so important because it's anchoring the community back to the past and the values and traditions of the past,” says Stanfel.

And like with any structure from the 19th century, there are repairs that need to be made to keep the building sound. Recently, the building required a new roof. There is currently a fundraiser for $100,000 in order to help pay for the recent construction.

Despite several notable anti-semitic incidents in the US in 2022, Stanfel still maintains a lens of positivity and sees the good that has helped make this buyback a reality.

“So, I think we need to be really mindful that there are increased concerns and activities, but at the same time we still live in a place where people, you know, cherish people in their community and they support those broader values that do not include hate,” says Stanfel.

