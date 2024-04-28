Watch Now
NewsMontana and Regional News

Actions

Montana-made cheese crafted underground at Greycliff Mill

For more news in the Billings and surrounding areas visit: https://www.ktvq.com
Montana-made cheese crafted underground at Greycliff Mill
Posted at 10:40 AM, Apr 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-28 13:06:01-04

GREYCLIFF — Nestled along Interstate 90 at the Greycliff Mill, Montana-made cheese can be found underground.

Abby Woody and her husband Kevin manage the new Greycliff Market and Creamery that opened last Memorial Day.

“Underground, the bricks and everything helps so much,” Abby Woody said on Wednesday.

The cheese is aged in an underground cheese cave, which is kept at 50 degrees with 85% humidity to create the perfect environment.

“Right now, we’re offering seven different varieties of hard cheese,” Kevin Woody said. “Using 200 gallons of milk each week.”

Kevin Woody drives to Victor every week to pick up the 200 gallons of milk, and then they spend an entire day making the cheese.

“I would say that I’m the mind behind the cheese making,” Abby Woody said. “I made cheese for 17 years in Texas.”

Montana-made cheese crafted underground at Greycliff Mill

While his wife is the mind behind the products, Kevin Woody is the craftsman.

“I’m more the hands-on guy when it comes to the cheese-making,” Kevin Woody said.

The two have been married for six years and originally met in Texas at the cheese factory that Abby Woody used to work at.

“Kevin sold cheese for us,” she said.

Montana-made cheese crafted underground at Greycliff Mill

Chunks of their cheese can be purchased at the market, along with other products made at the Greycliff Mill.

“It’s been wonderful. We’ve sold as much as we’ve made,” Abby Woody said.

Montana-made cheese crafted underground at Greycliff Mill

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

About Us

Get your FREE KRTV Streaming App