Montana Millionaire: four $1M prizes and more tickets for 2024

Montana Millionaire has added a fourth $1 million grand prize and additional prizes for this year's drawing.

The number of tickets sold will increase to 500,000 tickets this year, up from 380,000 sold in 2023, and tickets will still cost $20.

In addition to the four $1 million grand prizes, the Montana Lottery is adding more instant-win prizes and a new “Quarter Million Monday” drawing for $250,000 on December 2 instead of the former “Early Bird” drawings.

The additional instant win prizes include 200 more $500 instant wins and 2,500 more $100 instant wins.



Montana Millionaire has seen increased popularity in recent years, with all 380,000 tickets in 2023 selling out in just five hours.

“This year’s Montana Millionaire has been designed to build on last year’s success in a responsible way while combining feedback from players and sales agents with the extensive knowledge of the Lottery’s staff,” said Montana Lottery Director Bob Brown.

Montana Millionaire tickets will go on sale on November 1, 2024. The drawing for the grand prizes is usually held during the last week of the year, between Christmas and New Year's Eve.

Last year's winning $1M tickets and where they were sold:



299951 - Town Pump of Kalispell (2910 US 93 South)

315800 - Town & Country Supply (Hilltop Road in Billings)

346589 - Heidelberg Lounge (Division Road in Great Falls)

Previous million-dollar winners over the years include three from Butte, two from Great Falls, four from Billings, two from Columbia Falls, and one each from Winnett, East Helena, and Laurel.

Three $1M tickets draw in Montana Millionaire

Due to a change in legislation, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless they have given consent.