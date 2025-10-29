Montana Millionaire tickets on sale soon

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Lottery will add 120,000 more tickets and a fifth million-dollar prize for the 2025 Montana Millionaire.

This year, the lottery will sell 620,000 tickets, offer five $1 million grand prizes (up from four last year), feature more instant-win prizes, and include a “Quarter Million Monday” drawing for $250,000 on December 1.

There will be 2,500 Instant Win tickets of $500 each; there will be 6,100 Instant Win tickets valued at $100 each.

Tickets cost $20 each, and they will go on sale on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at 5:30 a.m.

Last year’s Montana Millionaire tickets — 500,000 in total — sold out in less than three hours.

Five $1M prizes for Montana Millionaire 2025

Lottery officials said they were surprised by the quick sale of all tickets, since they had increased the number by 120,000 that year.

"We've listened to our players and sales agents and combined their feedback with our team's knowledge to responsibly enhance the 2025 Montana Millionaire after last year's surprising sell-out," commented Montana Lottery director Bob Brown.



MONTANA MILLIONAIRE FAQ

The Montana Lottery has provided responses to several frequently-asked questions:



Why don’t you limit Montana Millionaire to Montana residents only? The Montana Lottery is available to everyone of legal age, whether resident or visitor. Limiting the sale of a product to some people while excluding others is discrimination. It would also be contrary to our mission and place an undue burden on our retailers.

Why don’t you limit the number of Montana Millionaire tickets someone can buy? The mission of the Montana Lottery is to maximize revenue for the State of Montana. Our proceeds fund Montana’s STEM/Healthcare Scholarship Program and contribute to the General Fund. To limit sales of our products would be contrary to our mission and result in less positive impact for the residents of Montana.

Why don’t you offer Montana Millionaire or another raffle game more than once per year? The Montana Lottery has a large selection of games available every day of the year. We believe Montana Millionaire is special and successful because it’s exclusive. While it is not impossible that we may introduce other raffle games in the future, currently we have made this strategic business decision based on detailed market research and analysis.

WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?

Money generated from the lottery is used in several ways.

“The lottery exists to generate revenue for the State of Montana. Most sales go towards paying prizes, operations, and essentially whatever is left at the end of that is what goes back to the state. That’s determined by state legislative action and the beneficiary, as we call it, has changed a number of times,” Montana Lottery content manager Dan Iverson told MTN News several months ago.

Currently, the first $2.25 million goes to the Montana Stem/Healthcare Scholarship Program, operated by the Office Of The Commissioner Of Higher Education and the Montana University System. Whatever is left goes to the state's general fund, which is dictated by the legislature.

2024 WINNING TICKETS

In 2024, Montana Millionaire featured 500,000 tickets; all of the tickets sold out within three hours.

The four grand prize winning tickets were drawn on Thursday, December 26, 2024. The winning tickets and where they were sold:



021333 – Cranny’s Club Tavern & Casino in Dillon

077800 – Super 1 Foods in Great Falls

143115 – Grand Slam Casino in Great Falls

416013 – Beartooth Harley Davidson in Billings

PREVIOUS WINNERS

Since the Montana Millionaire began, the following towns have sold winning tickets: seven in Great Falls; seven in Billings; three in Butte; two in Columbia Falls; two in Dillon; and one each in Winnett, East Helena, Kalispell, and Laurel.

Previous winners of the Montana Millionaire grand prize include:



2020: Megan Thorstenson, Butte

2019: Casey Petero, Columbia Falls

2018: Richard Mai, Billings

2017: Amy Lambert, Butte

2016: Daniel Thompson, Great Falls

2015: Jack Barisich, Winnett

2014: Jeffrey Fallang, East Helena

2013: Russell Miller, Columbia Falls

2012: Sam Polesky, Laurel

2011: Vern & Mara Wallace, Billings

2010: William Morse, Billings

2009: Dana Delguerra, Great Falls

2008: Mike & Carole McGivern, Butte

2007: Gary & BJ Klipstein, Billings

Due to a change in legislation in 2021, the Montana Lottery is no longer allowed to release names of Montana Millionaire winners unless the person gives consent.

In 2022, no one claimed one of the two Montana Millionaire prizes, so the money went into the State General Fund.

