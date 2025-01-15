Bruce Anfinson is a musician and storyteller right here in Helena, but his talent and tales spread across the Treasure State and the globe.

Montana musician Bruce Anfinson reflects on inspiration

Anfinson explains what music has done for him since he started performing in the early 1970's.

“That ole guitar of mine has been my canoe paddle in life and I have just been able to travel the world," Anfinson says.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Bruce's ballads and tales of ranching life, draught horses, and wildfires reflect his native Montana roots.

Montana artist Charlie Russell has been an inspiration to Anfinson’s craft, as he paints pictures with the words in his songs.

“Charlie Russell is my hero," Anfinson says. "Some people like Batman, I don’t care for him that much, but Charlie captured Montana back in 1880 until he died in 1926."

Bruce believes that for songs to have impact and meaning they have to share a portion of our lives with others.

“Yeah it is either people or places or getting my saddle back or building this barn," Anfinson says.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

Bruce has been driving his draught horse team and guests through the woods for nearly thirty years.

Those horses helped him build his beloved barn and home.

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

His skill with horses is matched only by his ability to spin tales and strum his guitar.

Anfinson says, “There is magic all over this place and I just try to paint a picture of what I have been seeing and growing up with and I am not as good as Charlie Russell, but I have got a guitar behind me which makes me a little different genre.”

Madelyn Heath, MTN News

If you want to experience Bruce’s talents first hand you can visit him for a sleigh ride dinner at Lone Mountain Ranch in Big Sky or in Helena at Last Chance Ranch Wagon Rides in the summer.

Click here to visit his website.