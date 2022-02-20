Montana organization trains dogs for varied missions

TURAH — Working Dogs For Conservation trains dogs in a variety of missions.

Building upon techniques from narcotics detection, cadaver detection, and search and rescue, they train dogs to use their extraordinary sense of smell to protect wildlife and wild places.

Their website states: "Our dogs can detect weeds before they break the surface, animals that live below ground, and aquatic organisms invisible to the human eye. Our co-founders were the first to train dogs to detect wide-ranging carnivores non-invasively, to uncover illegal snares in Africa, and to find invasive plants, insects, and fish. We are also at the forefront of the fight against wildlife trafficking, training dogs to detect ammunition, guns, poisons, snares, ivory, rhino horn, and pangolin scales."



TRENDING ARTICLES

