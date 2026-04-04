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Montana Politics
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Should Public Service Commissioners be elected - or appointed?In this year’s elections, Montana voters will be choosing two new members of the Public Service Commission. However, some lawmakers want this to be the last time PSC members are elected.
Montana implementing Medicaid work requirements ahead of federal deadlineMontana is preparing to roll out new Medicaid work requirements this summer, six months before the federal deadline
New Medicaid work requirements take effect soonNew rules are set to take effect this summer, tightening the requirements for people of Montana’s Medicaid program to demonstrate they’re still eligible for coverage.
Montana House speaker defends decision to delay "biological sex" billHouse Speaker Rep. Brandon Ler, R-Savage, says it was justifiable to hold onto a bill from last year’s legislative session for months, to give it a better chance of getting its own hearing in court.
Nearly a year after legislative session, governor signs 'biological sex' billIt’s been almost a year since the end of the 2025 Montana legislative session, but Gov. Greg Gianforte just signed the final bill from that session into law this week.
City of Helena rescinds immigration resolutionAfter a lengthy special meeting Thursday night, the Helena City Commission agreed to rescind a January resolution on immigration enforcement that sparked a legal battle with the state.
Agencies give update on Montana wildfire season preparationsLast year, President Donald Trump issued an executive order, directing the consolidation of federal wildland firefighting agencies.
Lawmaker proposes Montana constitutional amendment to cap property tax growthDuring the Montana Legislature’s 2025 session, lawmakers passed major reforms to the state’s property tax system. Now, one Republican lawmaker wants to go a step further.
Business groups ask Montana Supreme Court to block political spending initiativeA group of business organizations is asking the Montana Supreme Court to block a proposed ballot measure aimed at keeping corporations from spending money in the state’s elections.
"No Kings" rally organizers say state has waived new permit policyOrganizers of a protest rally scheduled outside the Montana State Capitol next week said they were making changes to their plans because of new state policies on weekend events at the Capitol.
Racicot, Bullock, and Tester host 'community conversation' in HelenaA crowd was on hand in downtown Helena Thursday evening, to hear from two former Montana governors and one former U.S. senator.
Montana leaders consider three possible locations for new women's prisonAs Montana looks at building more prison space to house female inmates, state leaders say they’re now focusing on three prospective locations: Deer Lodge, Boulder and Miles City.
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Helena distillery uses Montana-grown agriculture to make spiritsThis is National Agriculture Week, and Gov. Greg Gianforte marked the occasion by touring a Helena distillery that uses Montana-grown ingredients to make its products.
U.S. Senate hopeful Bodnar talks about tariffs, war, and running without a partySeth Bodnar, the former president of the University of Montana, is running for one of Montana's U.S. Senate seats as an independent candidate.
Republican field set for Montana's western congressional districtU.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke’s decision not to seek another term in the House left an open race for the Republican nomination in Montana’s western congressional district.
Ellsworth makes his case for legislative immunity in official misconduct caseOn Friday, former Montana State Senate President Jason Ellsworth made his case as to why official misconduct charges against him should be dropped.
Zinke highlights federal grants, talks about decision not to seek reelectionAlmost two weeks after announcing he would retire from Congress at the end of this year, Republican U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke is back in Montana this week, highlighting the impacts of federal grants.
Federal judges continue blocking Montana law restricting drag performancesOn Friday, three judges from the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a preliminary injunction, which has kept the state from enforcing House Bill 359 since 2023.
One version of political spending initiative set for signature gatheringThe organization proposing a ballot initiative intended to keep corporations from spending money in Montana elections says it’s ready to start gathering signatures for one version of its proposal.
Bodnar says independent U.S. Senate campaign aiming for "sensible center"A week after the former University of Montana president announced a Senate run, he says he’s reinforced his belief that there’s room in the race for someone offering an option outside major parties.