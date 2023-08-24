Montana property tax rebate checks will be sent by mail

The Montana Department of Revenue (DOR) announced this week it has removed the option for people to receive the property tax rebate by direct deposit in an effort to reduce the risk of fraud by scammers.

DOR has received some applications where applicants entered banking information for direct deposit that does not match banking information in the department’s records, according to a news release.

“We expected fraud and already had measures in place to identify fraudulent applications,” said Montana Department of Revenue director Brendan Beatty. “Sending the rebates by paper check will help us further reduce fraud.”

Revenue officials note that by applying early at GetMyRebate.mt.gov, taxpayers can reduce the risk that criminals will access their information to claim the rebate.

The application period ends on October 1, 2023, but the department is encouraging Montanans not to wait.

The Montana Property Tax Rebate provides qualifying Montanans up to $675 of property tax relief on a primary residence in both 2023 and 2024.

The qualifications to claim the rebate are at GetMyRebate.mt.gov.

The fastest way for taxpayers to apply for and get the rebate is by applying online with officials noting that claiming a property tax rebate online should take only a few minutes.



More than 100,000 homeowners have successfully applied for their rebates online since the portal opened on August 15, according to the DOR.

The agency expects it will take up to 90 days to process payments and send checks by mail.

People are asked to contact the Montana Department of Revenue if they believe someone has filed a fraudulent claim on their behalf.

