Montana Rail Link: 'Significant cleanup progress' of Paradise train derailment

MISSOULA - Montana Rail Link (MRL) reports they've made significant cleanup progress at the site of the Paradise train derailment.

Twenty-five cars went off the track just behind Quinn's Hot Springs in Sanders County Sunday morning with some landing in the Clark Fork River.

In a statement Thursday, MRL says they've made progress in removing the damaged cars, cleaning up debris, and beginning site remediation.

Claire Peterson On Monday, April 3, MRL contractors and employees use cranes and other equipment to move debris and pull train cars out of the area.

MRL officials say infrastructure in the affected area has been replaced and train traffic is expected to start later Thursday when all safety measures have been met.

They add they will continue investigating what caused the derailment along with addressing any other impacts.

Read the full Montana Rail Link statement below: